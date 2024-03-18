Video: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing DREAMGIRLS on BIG BROTHER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You're gonna love her! Marisha Wallace is reprising her Dreamgirls role for the Celebrity Big Brother audience.

In a throwback video from the first episode of the season, Wallace treated the live audience to her rendition of "And I Am Telling You" from Dreamgirls. She starred as Effie White in the recent West End revival of the iconic musical.

Upon entering the house, Wallace said that she was ready to treat her housemates to musical performances since they are cut off any type of media upon entering the house.

"Baby, I'm a walking, talking musical," Wallace shared in an introduction video for the show. "You know, there's no music in the Big Brother House so I'm gonna be the jukebox. You just press me and I will sing a song."

Wallace is "telling you she's not going" as her housemate, Colson Smith, nominated her for eviction during this week's episode. While the Guys & Dolls star has been embraced by most of her competitors, Smith is stating that "there's been a couple of questionable things in the house in the past couple of days." Daily Mail reports that the rest of the nominations will be revealed during tomorrow's episode.

The West End star was recently notified that she was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the immersive London revival of Guys & Dolls. While she originally was not going to find out about the nomination until she left the competition, Big Brother bent the rules to let her know. Watch her reaction here.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on ITV1 at 9:00 pm GMT tomorrow. Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominations here.

Aside from her acclaimed performances is Guys & Dolls and Dreamgirls, Wallace is best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.