Marisha Wallace Informed of Olivier Award Nomination on BIG BROTHER

Big Brother has reversed its decision and will now inform Marisha Wallace of her Olivier Award nomination.

It was reported earlier this week that the Guys & Dolls star would not find out about her Olivier Award nomination until after she leaves the Big Brother house, which could be up to nine days from now.

The series has since reversed the decision and Wallace will now find out about the award on tonight's episode. Wallace was reportedly overcome with emotion while learning of the honor, the Daily Mail reports.

Before the show's dramatic eviction nominations, the house's garden was transformed into a funfair, complete with a wheel of fortune machine. When Wallace spins the board, it reveals: "There are exciting things ahead, on Sunday 14th April, you will be sitting at the Olivier Awards as a nominee."

Tonight's episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on ITV1 at 9:00 pm GMT. Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominations here.

Marisha won't have to wait any longer!



Tonight at the Big Brother funfair she reads the news that she's nominated for an Olivier Award for best actress in a musical... you're going to want to see her reaction ? #CBBUK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 14, 2024

Aside from her acclaimed performance as Miss Adelaide, Wallace is best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Her performance as Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre also earned her a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

Watch Wallace in a tense sneak peek of an upcoming episode here: