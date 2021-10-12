Marilyn Torres Presents COVID RECOVERY to Russian Arts Theater and Studio

Marilyn Torres presents COVID RECOVERY - A Free, Live Performance at Russian Arts Theater and Studio, Friday, October 15, 2021.

COVID RECOVERY is an interactive solo performance that takes you through Millie's journey the last year and a half, learning that donuts and the 12 steps might be a way through. Developed by Marilyn Torres.

The safety of our audiences, collaborators, and crew are our top priority. All audience members must wear masks at all times and provide proof of vaccination: CDC-issued vaccine card (or photo of it), or a CA-issued QR code

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../covid-recovery-tickets.