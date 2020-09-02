Mariah Rose Faith, Desi Oakley and Adante Carter Join SEASONS: A NEW MUSICAL SONG-CYCLE Concept Album
The album will be released on October 15th, 2020.
Musical Theatre writer Tyler Tafolla has announced he will be premiering a new musical songcycle called "SEASONS" in the form of a concept album in October 15th, 2020. The album will stream on all music platforms and proceeds will help raise money for Broadway Cares: Equity Fights Aids and Feeding America.
The concept album includes 18 new songs with music and lyrics by Tyler Tafolla. He describes the plot as such: "Over the span of six years, six friends will go through the milestone moments of their lives, as they find out why seasons must change."
"We are living in unprecedented times for the theatre community," Tafolla goes on to say. "Across the board we have all been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways. I knew I had a chance to do some real good and help provide the theatre community an escape from today's reality while also raising money to combat social issues I'm personally passionate about. There's something extremely fulfilling about knowing that art can contribute to some form of positive change in the world- that's what drives me."
"SEASONS" will stream on all platforms October 15th, 2020 and will feature Broadway Artists & up-and-coming artists. For more show info and to see cast announcements, follow along on Facebook (Season: A New Musical Song-Cycle), Instagram (@seasonsmusical) and Tik Tok (@seasonsmusical).
