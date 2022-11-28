Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," said Carey. Marilyn Monroe's piano represents a deep attachment to her childhood as detailed in the first chapter of Monroe's autobiography titled "How I Rescued a White Piano."

"When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film," said Carey, "I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy - pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity - I'm proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today's world to new audiences."

More than any solo artist in history, Mariah Carey has more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 billboard hot 100 #1 singles. Carey, an inductee to the songwriters hall of fame, is a singer, songwriter & producer recognized with multiple Grammy awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, Billboard's "Icon Award," the World Music Award for "World's Best-selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and more. Some Like It Hot will mark her Broadway producing debut.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III, Ostar, and Mariah Carey. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

Some Like It Hot officially opens on Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at each performance for $40/ticket when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Shubert Theatre. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

The digital lottery for Some Like It Hot can be found at https://somelikeithotmusicallottery.com/. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end that same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each plus a $5 service fee.