Marcia Cross will be honored with the 2020 Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment, on July 16 during the Cancer Support Community's Virtual Celebration.

In 2016, Mazzie and her husband, Broadway star Jason Danieley, received CSC's Founders Award for Empowerment. After Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer, CSC renamed the award after the 2017 American Theater Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Tony nominee to recognize notable public figures who use their platform to both advocate for and inspire people who are living with cancer and their loved ones.

Cross is the second person to receive the award, after Ashley Park last year.

Marcia Cross is best known for her role as Bree Van de Kamp on the ABC hit series Desperate Housewives, for which she was nominated for three Golden Globes and one Primetime Emmy.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, she began her career in the theatre at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Hartford Stage Company as well as the The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego where she played Viola in Twelfth Night and Silvia in Two Gentlemen of Verona. Cross also starred in the television series Melrose Place and the critically acclaimed Everwood. Most recently, Cross was seen in This Close on the Sundance Channel and was heard on the New York Times podcast Modern Love, where she reads the beautiful story, "Could We Try Again?"

CSC's Virtual Celebration will honor Airbnb with the Founders Award for Innovation.

The Founders Award for Courage will be awarded to frontline healthcare workers and cancer survivors Ilona Tomczyk, RN and Johanna Marto, MSN, RN-BC from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The event will be hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist, respected educator, documentary producer, prominent trial attorney, and author, Jack Ford .

Kelli O'Hara and Laura Osnes are set to perform.

Learn more about the event and RSVP at https://cancersupportcommunity.salsalabs.org/cscelebration2020/index.html.

