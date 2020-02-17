March Events Announced At Green Space

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this March. Take Root will present an evening of work by Zullo/RawMovement on March 13th and 14th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on March 15th. Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process. i??

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

March 13th and 14th 8pm Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card "The Architecture of Proximity" is movement, architecture, sound, light and video. This immersive performance experience explores the relationship between physical spaces and the psychological, emotional and physical effects space can have on the body. What happens when more bodies are introduced as spaces gets smaller? The work navigates between spectator and performer as borders are created, established then erased and where intimacy coexists with isolation. All are brought together for an experience that awakens our senses and exposes our commonalities.



John J Zullo, Artistic Director of Zullo/RawMovement, is originally from the Bronx, New York and currently resides in NYC. He graduated from American University in 1996 with a Bachelors in Anthropology and 1999 with a Masters of Arts in Dance. Zullo/RawMovement has performed at various venues in NYC since January 2010. Zullo/RawMovement was selected for the CUNY Dance Initiative Residency and is the artist-in-residence at City College for the creation of the new evening length work "Liable to Change" premiering fall 2017. RawMovement was presented at the 92nd Street Y, BAM for the Everybooty Festival June 2015 & 2016, and was selected for FLICfest 2015 at the Irondale Center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

RawMovement was co-presented at the Dance Complex in Cambridge, MA, and was presented at the American Dance Institute in Rockville, MD. RawMovement presented 3 seasons in New York City at the 14th Street Y in October 2015 with the evening length "The Architecture of Proximity"; "The Memory Suite", and evening of three works at Danspace Project at St. Mark's Church 2013; and the evening length "How Brief Eternity" at Theater for the New City in 2011. RawMovement has performed for the LaMaMa MOVES! festival 2013, as well as multiple evening presentations of works at Dixon Place and has shown work at Eden's Expressway at Movement Research, the Dumbo Dance Festival and the CoolNYC Festival at the John Ryan Theater in Dumbo, the Ailey Center, City Center Studio 5, Green Space, The LES Festival 2011 through 2016 at Theater for the New City. Zullo was selected for the LaMaMa Spoleto Open in Spoleto, Italy. In 2018 Zullo initiated the Queerly Contemporary Festival presenting regional and national LGBTQ+ artists. Partnering with the 14th Street Y, Zullo is coproducing the 2020 Queerly Contemporary Festival June 2020 and Zullo/RawMovement's 10th anniversary season at Green Space in LIC in March 2020. Nikki and the Noise Cearuleus Dance Collective Axons Dance Theatre Calleja Smiley and Darcie Perkins Mobilized Voices/M O B I V Rosemary Carroll

For more information visit www.GreenSpaceStudio.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You