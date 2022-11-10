Marc Shaiman Gushes Over SOME LIKE IT HOT Praise from Andrew Lloyd Webber

Click Here for More on Some Like It Hot

Previews are now underway for Some Like It Hot and the show already has a fan in Andrew Lloyd Webber, who took to Twitter to share his praise of the "fabulously old school" musical.

Creator Marc Shaiman, has already reciprocated the love. "You can knock me over with a feather," he wrote.

Please tell the preteen me who spent countless hours, days and years devouring every note and chord and orchestration of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR that @OfficialALW will one day see a musical I co-wrote and write something so lovely about it. You can knock me over with a feather ❤️ https://t.co/9pKsES1K0l - marcshaiman (@marcshaiman) November 10, 2022

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.