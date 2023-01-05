Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Making Space At The Armory Releases Full Schedule Of Public Events For SYMPOSIUM: SOUND & COLOR â€“ THE FUTURE OF RACE IN DESIGN

Hosted by lighting designer and co-organizer Jane Cox, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, set designer Mimi Lien, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman.

Jan. 05, 2023 Â 

Making Space At The Armory Releases Full Schedule Of Public Events For SYMPOSIUM: SOUND & COLOR â€“ THE FUTURE OF RACE IN DESIGN Park Avenue Armory announces the full schedule of public events Symposium: Sound & Color - The Future of Race in Design, an interdisciplinary forum exploring how race matters in creative design for live performance, especially in the current moment of creative, technological, and cultural unrest.

Hosted by lighting designer and co-organizer Jane Cox, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, set designer Mimi Lien, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman, this event will include a series of conversations and interventions on Saturday, January 14, 2023 and Sunday, January 15, 2023, intended to allow artists, intellectuals, and designers to explore lighting, sound, costume, and set design, as well as augmented reality, as sites of innovation, magic, and transformation.

Full schedule listed below:

Saturday, January 14, 2023

1:00pm - 2:00pm

  • Opening Conversation
    Veterans Room
    Set designer Mimi Lien, lighting designer Jane Cox, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman in conversation, moderated by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

2:00pm - 3:00pm

  • Creating a Collaborative Aesthetic Over Time
    Veterans Room
    Long-term collaborators costume designer Montana Blanco, set designer Adam Rigg, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and puppet designer and fabricator James Ortiz discuss their collaborative history and work on The Skin of Our Teeth, moderated by director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

3:00pm - 4:00pm

4:00pm - 5:00pm

  • Conversations Between Generations
    Veterans Room
    Actor, playwright, and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson in conversation with lighting designer and educator Victor En Yu Tan sharing the experiences of working in culturally specific theaters with younger artists. Moderated by Puerto Rican scenic designer and Head of Scenic Design at DePaul University Regina GarcÃ­a.
  • Teaching Design and Production through an Anti-Racist Lens
    Board of Officers Room
    Costume designer and Princeton faculty member Sarita Fellows and Head of Lighting Design Training at NYU Tisch Jeanette Yew in conversation with University of Rhode Island Professor Christine Mok.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

1:00pm - 2:00pm

  • The Future of Theater Design in XR
    Presented in collaboration with Oregon Shakespeare Festival
    Veterans Room
    Korean director, artist, and producer Scarlett Kim and director Mei Ann Teo in conversation with new media artist and creative technologist LaJunÃ© McMillian; multidisciplinary artist and performer Justin Hicks; costume designer Dede Ayite; Ojibwe and Oneida writer, actor, and interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe; and dancer Raja Feather Kelly.
  • Black Sound Artists Round Table
    Board of Officers Room
    Sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman in conversation with composer, sound design artist, and musician Justin Ellington; Ghanaian interdisciplinary artist Jojo Abot; vocalist, composer, and performance artist Holland Andrews; and duo Mendi + Keith Obadike.

2:00pm - 3:00pm

  • Afrofuturism in Conversation with Design for Live Performance
    Veterans Room
    Park Avenue Armory Curator of Public Programming Tavia Nyong'o in conversation with director Shariffa Ali and Taiwanese scenic designer You Shin Chen.
  • Culturally Specific Design
    Board of Officers Room
    New York City Center Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos in conversation with theatrical lighting, projection, and puppetry designer Jeanette Yew. Moderated by Diep Tran, Editor-in-Chief of Playbill.

3:00pm - 4:00pm

4:00pm - 5:00pm

  • Darkness and Light: Lighting Design Onstage
    Presented in collaboration with Princeton University's CreativeX
    Veterans Room
    Lighting designers Itohan Edoloyi, Stacey Derosier, Alejandro Fajardo, and Alan Edwards in conversation, moderated by symposium host, Director of the Princeton University Theater program, and lighting designer Jane Cox.
  • Costume Design Conversation
    Board of Officers Room
    Hosted by costume designer and founder of Black Trans Liberation Qween Jean with costume designers Dominique Fawn Hill and Devario D. Simmons.

Ongoing Presentations

  • Movement Portraits
    19K
    by LaJunÃ© McMillian
  • Documentation of the performance work rasgos asiÃ¡ticos
    An intimate story about the fluidity of borders and time, Virginia Grise's site-specific performance installation (documented here) rasgos asiÃ¡ticos examines migration and displacement, and unearths hidden histories in the confluence of China, Mexico, and the United States. Created in collaboration with designer Tanya Orellana, rasgos asiÃ¡ticos is a constructed space for personal and political excavation, revealed through inherited stories, fragmented memories, historical re-imaginings, and recurring dreams.
  • Quills Fest VR World Pop Up
    Presented by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival
    Colonel's Room
    The Oregon Shakespeare Festival mount a pop-up version of their Quills Fest VR World, a transmedia sandbox that radically expands access to the transformational power of storytelling and imagines a multimodal future of theater. Pop-up works include XR and AR projects in multiple phases of development-from prototypes and works-in-progress to fully completed projects-that boldly explore liveness, interactivity, and immersive storytelling.

Day passes at $45 (plus fees) and weekend passes at $60 (plus fees) are available for purchase online at armoryonpark.org and by phone through the Park Avenue Armory Box Office at (212) 933-5812, 10am to 6pm Monday through Friday. In person box office hours may vary.




Related Stories
Full Cast Announced for SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center Photo
Full Cast Announced for SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center
Derek Klena, Auliâ€˜i Cravalho and Nathan Gunn will star alongside Stephanie J. BlockÂ in Andrew Lloyd Webberâ€™s Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. See performance dates, how to purchase tickets and more!
KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month Photo
KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month
BroadwayHDÂ will be bringing the 1999 revival of Cole Porterâ€™s masterpiece to their platform for its exclusive worldwide release on January 15, 2023.
Lillias White, Alex Newell & Sidney DuPont to Perform at TCG Gala Photo
Lillias White, Alex Newell & Sidney DuPont to Perform at TCG Gala
Lillias White, Alex Newell and Sidney DuPont will perform at 2023 TCG Gala:Â Our Stories,Â which will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Edison Ballroom.
Full Cast Announced for BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company Photo
Full Cast Announced for BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company
Classic Stage CompanyÂ has announced the complete cast and creative team forÂ black odysseyÂ written byÂ Marcus Gardley and directed byÂ Stevie Walker-Webb. See performances dates, how to purchase tickets and more!

More Hot Stories For You


PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This SpringPETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
January 5, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next WeekSonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next Week
January 5, 2023

Disneyâ€™s hit musicalÂ Aladdin will welcomeÂ Sonya BalsaraÂ to the company as Jasmine beginningÂ Thursday, January 19.Â AladdinÂ marksÂ Balsaraâ€™s Broadway debut, though she played the roleÂ on BroadwayÂ for several weeks last fall.Â 
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
January 5, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/5/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!
January 5, 2023

Top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!
Harvey FiersteinÂ Gifts $250,000Â Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre ClubHarvey FiersteinÂ Gifts $250,000Â Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

La MaMa ETC has announced a $250,000 matching grant from the actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, one of La MaMa's most beloved and iconic artists, to help complete the renovation and historic restoration of La MaMa's landmark building at 74 East 4th Street.Â  The gift was announced by Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director. Â 
share