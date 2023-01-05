Making Space At The Armory Releases Full Schedule Of Public Events For SYMPOSIUM: SOUND & COLOR â€“ THE FUTURE OF RACE IN DESIGN

Park Avenue Armory announces the full schedule of public events Symposium: Sound & Color - The Future of Race in Design, an interdisciplinary forum exploring how race matters in creative design for live performance, especially in the current moment of creative, technological, and cultural unrest.

Hosted by lighting designer and co-organizer Jane Cox, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, set designer Mimi Lien, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman, this event will include a series of conversations and interventions on Saturday, January 14, 2023 and Sunday, January 15, 2023, intended to allow artists, intellectuals, and designers to explore lighting, sound, costume, and set design, as well as augmented reality, as sites of innovation, magic, and transformation.

Full schedule listed below:

Saturday, January 14, 2023

1:00pm - 2:00pm

Opening Conversation

Veterans Room

Set designer Mimi Lien, lighting designer Jane Cox, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman in conversation, moderated by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Creating a Collaborative Aesthetic Over Time

Veterans Room

Long-term collaborators costume designer Montana Blanco, set designer Adam Rigg, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and puppet designer and fabricator James Ortiz discuss their collaborative history and work on The Skin of Our Teeth, moderated by director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

3:00pm - 4:00pm

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Conversations Between Generations

Veterans Room

Actor, playwright, and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson in conversation with lighting designer and educator Victor En Yu Tan sharing the experiences of working in culturally specific theaters with younger artists. Moderated by Puerto Rican scenic designer and Head of Scenic Design at DePaul University Regina GarcÃ­a.

Board of Officers Room

Costume designer and Princeton faculty member Sarita Fellows and Head of Lighting Design Training at NYU Tisch Jeanette Yew in conversation with University of Rhode Island Professor Christine Mok.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

1:00pm - 2:00pm

The Future of Theater Design in XR

Presented in collaboration with Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Veterans Room

Korean director, artist, and producer Scarlett Kim and director Mei Ann Teo in conversation with new media artist and creative technologist LaJunÃ© McMillian; multidisciplinary artist and performer Justin Hicks; costume designer Dede Ayite; Ojibwe and Oneida writer, actor, and interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe; and dancer Raja Feather Kelly.

Board of Officers Room

Sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman in conversation with composer, sound design artist, and musician Justin Ellington; Ghanaian interdisciplinary artist Jojo Abot; vocalist, composer, and performance artist Holland Andrews; and duo Mendi + Keith Obadike.

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Afrofuturism in Conversation with Design for Live Performance

Veterans Room

Park Avenue Armory Curator of Public Programming Tavia Nyong'o in conversation with director Shariffa Ali and Taiwanese scenic designer You Shin Chen.

Board of Officers Room

New York City Center Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos in conversation with theatrical lighting, projection, and puppetry designer Jeanette Yew. Moderated by Diep Tran, Editor-in-Chief of Playbill.

3:00pm - 4:00pm

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Darkness and Light: Lighting Design Onstage

Presented in collaboration with Princeton University's CreativeX

Veterans Room

Lighting designers Itohan Edoloyi, Stacey Derosier, Alejandro Fajardo, and Alan Edwards in conversation, moderated by symposium host, Director of the Princeton University Theater program, and lighting designer Jane Cox.

Board of Officers Room

Hosted by costume designer and founder of Black Trans Liberation Qween Jean with costume designers Dominique Fawn Hill and Devario D. Simmons.

Ongoing Presentations

Movement Portraits

19K

by LaJunÃ© McMillian

19K by LaJunÃ© McMillian Documentation of the performance work rasgos asiÃ¡ticos

An intimate story about the fluidity of borders and time, Virginia Grise's site-specific performance installation (documented here) rasgos asiÃ¡ticos examines migration and displacement, and unearths hidden histories in the confluence of China, Mexico, and the United States. Created in collaboration with designer Tanya Orellana, rasgos asiÃ¡ticos is a constructed space for personal and political excavation, revealed through inherited stories, fragmented memories, historical re-imaginings, and recurring dreams.

Presented by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Colonel's Room

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival mount a pop-up version of their Quills Fest VR World, a transmedia sandbox that radically expands access to the transformational power of storytelling and imagines a multimodal future of theater. Pop-up works include XR and AR projects in multiple phases of development-from prototypes and works-in-progress to fully completed projects-that boldly explore liveness, interactivity, and immersive storytelling.

Day passes at $45 (plus fees) and weekend passes at $60 (plus fees) are available for purchase online at armoryonpark.org and by phone through the Park Avenue Armory Box Office at (212) 933-5812, 10am to 6pm Monday through Friday. In person box office hours may vary.