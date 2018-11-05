Maiesha McQueen Returns to the Cast of WAITRESS On Tour

Maiesha McQueen RETURNS in the role of Becky in the national tour of Waitress - the Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Maiesha McQueen will return to the tour as Becky after playing the role of Nurse Norma when the tour launched last fall. McQueen begins performances in San Francisco, CA at the Golden Gate Theatre on Weds, November 7th!

The current Waitress cast also includes Christine Dwyer as Jenna, Jessie Shelton as Dawn with Steven Good as Dr. Pomatter, Matt DeAngelis as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin as Cal. Along with Broadway cast alum Larry Marshall (Helen Hayes and Jeff Award nominee forPullman Porter Blues, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Rheaume Crenshaw, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Kolby Kindle, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Tatiana Lofton, Gerianne Pérez, Brad Standley, Grace Stockdale, Alex Tripp and Kevin Zak.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

For more tour information, please visit http://waitressthemusical.com

