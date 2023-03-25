Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Magical Hijinx Releases 'NOSE FLUTE NURSERY RHYMES' Album

Magical Hijinx Releases 'NOSE FLUTE NURSERY RHYMES' Album

'Nose Flute Nursery Rhymes' is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all music streaming services.

Mar. 25, 2023  

Magical Hijinx Releases 'NOSE FLUTE NURSERY RHYMES' Album

Magical Hijinx's has unveiled her long-awaited solo album, 'Nose Flute Nursery Rhymes.'

Branching off from musical group Post Nasal Vampire, this new album will bring the ancient art of the nose flute to today's youth.

On this 10 track album you can listen to some Nursery Rhyme classics such as, 'The Farmer in the Dell,' 'Looby Loo,' 'Ring Around the Rosy,' and more!

Magical Hijinx had this to say, "I'm so excited to bring the ancient art of the nose flute to today's youth. Nursery rhymes are classics for a reason and classics should be played on something classic itself. I hope this album gets kids into learning about instruments they have never heard of or seen and encourages them to try something new!"

The nose flute, also known as the nose whistle or naz flute, is a traditional instrument played by blowing air through the nose. It is popular in many parts of the world, including Africa, China, and the Pacific Rim. The basic premise of the nose flute is the same as that of the mouth flute: air is blown through the instrument to create sound. However, in the case of the nose flute, air is blown through the nose instead of the mouth.

The nose flute is made from a variety of materials, including wood, bamboo, and metal. The most common type of nose flute is the simple flute, which consists of a single tube with a hole at one end. More complex nose flutes may have multiple tubes or holes, which produce different sounds.

To play the nose flute, the musician holds the instrument against the nose and blows air through the nostrils. The air vibrates against the walls of the nose and throat, producing sound. The musician can change the pitch of the sound by opening or closing the mouth.

The nose flute is a versatile instrument that can be used to play a variety of melodies. It is often used in folk music and traditional dance performances. The nose flute is also a popular instrument for children.

'Nose Flute Nursery Rhymes' is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all music streaming services.



Related Stories
Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Sing CHICAGOs I Am My Own Best Friend and More with ELLE Photo
Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Sing CHICAGO's 'I Am My Own Best Friend' and More with ELLE
Watch Jinkx Monsoon sing musical theatre classics in a game of song association with ELLE!
& JULIET Ends West End Run Photo
& JULIET Ends West End Run
& JULIET, the award-winning musical which has been thrilling audiences in London since opening in 2019, plays its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre tonight, Saturday 25 March 2023.
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night
See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOMs Final Performance Now Available Photo
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOM's Final Performance Now Available
Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!

More Hot Stories For You


Lottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now AvailableLottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now Available
March 24, 2023

Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
March 24, 2023

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Lea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This WeekendLea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This Weekend
March 24, 2023

Lea Michele will return to performances of Funny Girl on Broadway this weekend.
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer SeasonLaura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 24, 2023

Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season.
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLESVideo: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES
March 24, 2023

Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
share