Magical Hijinx Releases 'NOSE FLUTE NURSERY RHYMES' Album

Magical Hijinx's has unveiled her long-awaited solo album, 'Nose Flute Nursery Rhymes.'

Branching off from musical group Post Nasal Vampire, this new album will bring the ancient art of the nose flute to today's youth.

On this 10 track album you can listen to some Nursery Rhyme classics such as, 'The Farmer in the Dell,' 'Looby Loo,' 'Ring Around the Rosy,' and more!

Magical Hijinx had this to say, "I'm so excited to bring the ancient art of the nose flute to today's youth. Nursery rhymes are classics for a reason and classics should be played on something classic itself. I hope this album gets kids into learning about instruments they have never heard of or seen and encourages them to try something new!"

The nose flute, also known as the nose whistle or naz flute, is a traditional instrument played by blowing air through the nose. It is popular in many parts of the world, including Africa, China, and the Pacific Rim. The basic premise of the nose flute is the same as that of the mouth flute: air is blown through the instrument to create sound. However, in the case of the nose flute, air is blown through the nose instead of the mouth.

The nose flute is made from a variety of materials, including wood, bamboo, and metal. The most common type of nose flute is the simple flute, which consists of a single tube with a hole at one end. More complex nose flutes may have multiple tubes or holes, which produce different sounds.

To play the nose flute, the musician holds the instrument against the nose and blows air through the nostrils. The air vibrates against the walls of the nose and throat, producing sound. The musician can change the pitch of the sound by opening or closing the mouth.

The nose flute is a versatile instrument that can be used to play a variety of melodies. It is often used in folk music and traditional dance performances. The nose flute is also a popular instrument for children.

'Nose Flute Nursery Rhymes' is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all music streaming services.