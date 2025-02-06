MYSTIC PIZZA's Krystina Alabado Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Krystina Alabado is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as she takes us inside Mystic Pizza at Paper Mill Playhouse. The production opened on Sunday at Paper Mill Playhouse and will continue through Sunday, February 23. Alabado is joined in the production by Alaina Anderson, Deánna Giulietti, and more.

About Krystina Alabado

Krystina Alabado made her Broadway debut in 2011 in the Green Day musical, "American Idiot" and has gone on to be seen as Vanden in American Pyscho in 2016 and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway in 2019. Her Off-Broadway credits include This Ain't No Disco, The Mad Ones, and Lazarus. She was seen in the national tours of Evita, American Idiot, and Spring Awakening.

About Mystic Pizza

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

Joining Alabado as Daisy Arujo are Alaina Anderson as Katherine “Kat” Arujo, Deánna Giulietti as Josephine “JoJo” Barboza, Ben Fankhauser as Tim Travers, F. Michael Haynie as Bill Montijo, Vincent Michael as Charles “Charlie” Gordon Windsor, Jr. and others, Jennifer Fouché as Leona Silvia, Mia Gerachis as Debbie and others, James Hindman as Charles Windsor, Sr. and others, Michael James as Lou and others, April Josephine as Mrs. Arujo and others, Louis Pardo as Mr. Barboza and others, Alyssa M. Simmons as Aunt Bonnie and others, Jake Swain as Frank and others, Zephaniah Wages as George and others, and Rachel Kae Wirtz as Lorna and others. Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron are swings.