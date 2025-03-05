MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Now Available as Disaster Relief Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the availability of a special revue - All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief offered free of charge to organizations that have been significantly impacted by a natural disaster.

All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief is a recognition from MTI, its authors and its rightsholders that flexible assistance is often needed to help theatres continue producing shows on their stages. Here’s how it works:

-Organizations can apply online to receive permission to perform the revue free-of-charge within two years of the natural disaster

-All applications must be approved before announcing

-A production will only be approved for up to six performances taking place within a 30-day period

John Prignano, MTI’s Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development said, “We are extremely proud to offer All Together Now!: A Benefit Event for Disaster Relief to affected theatres. By making this show available in perpetuity, we hope organizations can take advantage of this opportunity if the need arises. MTI is always exploring ways to give back to the theatrical community and our wish is that this show helps raise funds and welcomes people back to their theatres.”

The first All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre took place in November 2021 as a way both to welcome audiences back to in-person theatre and support the thousands of theatres who were persevering under trying circumstances due to Covid-19. That November weekend achieved a milestone record - the most performances of a single show within one weekend. Over 2,000 organizations from all 50 states and 31 countries participated in the event. Nearly 5,000 individual performances were seen by approximately 500,000 audience members and raised over 6.2 million dollars (adjusted for local currencies) used in support of the producing organizations.

“All Together Now! is a truly collaborative effort,” added Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the writers who created these incredible hit songs and made them available for the revue. We also want to acknowledge the commitment of our partners who have donated their products and services to help elevate the show’s marketing and production elements. We could not have made this revue possible without everyone’s collective support.”

Detailed licensing parameters and more information can be found here. All Together Now! is currently available for schools and theatres in the US and Canada.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).