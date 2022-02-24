MTI Releases New Broadway Jr. Musical Revue, RAISE YOUR VOICE

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the release of a brand new Broadway Junior® musical revue available for licensing in the U.S. and Canada. Raise Your Voice features different songs from MTI's Broadway Junior® musicals chosen specifically to give cast members the biggest and best opportunities to shine. From Broadway Junior musicals based on classic titles like Guys and Dolls and Oliver to beloved Disney shows like The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins, Raise Your Voice is the perfect compilation of songs to delight performers and audience members alike.

While Raise Your Voice has no overarching storyline, the libretto provides fun facts about the songs to use as transitions between numbers. Licensees are encouraged to make these facts their own, like filling the transitions with interesting notes about their program or anecdotes from students. This revue is designed to celebrate the spirit of individual programs and the talents of students, encouraging them to express themselves in their own words.

Whether students are costumed for a black-tie affair or in show t-shirts, there are spots in this revue for everyone to showcase what makes them special! Songs include:

"Right Before Your Eyes" - Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR.

"The Spark of Creation" - Children of Eden JR.

"Matchmaker" - Fiddler on the Roof JR.

"So Much Better" - Legally Blonde JR.

"Agony" - Into the Woods JR.

"We're All in This Together" - Disney's High School Musical JR.

"Consider Yourself" - Lionel Bart's Oliver! JR.

"Part of Your World" - Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.

"Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat" - Guys and Dolls JR.

"Good Morning" - Singin' in the Rain JR.

"These Palace Walls" - Disney's Aladdin JR.

"Step in Time" - Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR.

"Raise Your Voice" - Sister Act JR.

"Beautiful City" - Godspell JR.

"A Part of Us/Why We Tell the Story" - Once on This Island JR.

"We created this revue to provide theatres with a manageable way to run rehearsals and mount shows during challenging times. Each song can be rehearsed separately, reducing the number of actors needed in a given rehearsal space. This modular approach gives directors a lot of flexibility with their schedules. And that same flexibility exists when it comes to costumes and sets - theatres can be as minimal or elaborate as they choose," said John Prignano MTI's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development.

An additional Broadway Junior revue Pure Imagination will join Raise Your Voice in the MTI catalogue in the coming months. Both shows will have optional streaming licenses.

Licensing and additional information for Raise Your Voice is available here.

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and bookwriters of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and supporting underserved theatre communities and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI's Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI's School Editions™ are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).