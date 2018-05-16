MTC Presents LONG LOST And THE NICETIES For Remainder of 2018-2019 Season

The final two plays have been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2018-2019 season off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street).

At New York City Center - Stage I, MTC will produce the New York premiere of Long Lost, by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, continuing their longtime collaboration following The Country House, Brooklyn Boy, the Tony Award-nominated Time Stands Still, the Pulitzer Prize finalist Sight Unseen, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends. MTC is proud to produce The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), in association with Huntington Theatre Company and McCarter Theatre Center, at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center. The Niceties was originally presented as part of MTC's Ted Snowdon Reading Series in 2017.

Long Lost

New York Premiere by Donald Margulies

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Previews Begin: Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Opening Night: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such works as Time Stands Still and Dinner with Friends returns to MTC with a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation. When troubled Billy appears out-of-the-blue in his estranged brother David's Wall Street office, he soon tries to re-insert himself into the comfortable life David has built with his philanthropist wife and college-age son. What does Billy really want? Can he be trusted? And how much can family bonds smooth over past rifts? Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Proof at MTC) directs this riveting new work from one of today's greatest observers of modern life, Donald Margulies.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Long Lost will be announced at a later date.

The Niceties

New York Premiere by Eleanor Burgess

Directed by Kimberly Senior

In Association with Huntington Theatre Company and McCarter Theatre Center

Previews Begin: Friday, October 12, 2018

Opening Night: Thursday, October 25, 2018

At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They're both liberal. They're both women. They're both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they're in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen - and facing stunning implications that can't be undone. Written with powerful truth and humor by Eleanor Burgess, this deeply resonant work is directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced). The Washington Post hails it as "a barnstormer of a play," adding that it's "one of the best plays I've seen about who gets to tell the story of America, and how."

The Niceties was originally presented as part of MTC's Ted Snowdon Reading Series in 2017. This production will debut at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, MA from August 31 - September 30, 2018 prior to arriving at Manhattan Theatre Club; it will then play McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ from January 11 - February 10, 2019.

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for The Niceties will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, MTC's complete 2018-2019 season will also include the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan; the Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman; and the American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner James Graham and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, all at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway; the world premiere of India Pale Ale, by Jaclyn Backhaus and directed by Lortel Award nominee Will Davis; and the New York premiere of The Cake, by Bekah Brunstetter and directed by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I; and the world premiere of Continuity, by Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin, at The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney and The Piano Lesson; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. Single ticket information for Long Lost and The Niceties will be announced at a later date.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 30" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 30 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under30/.

