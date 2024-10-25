Video: Delia Ephron & LEFT ON TENTH Cast Discuss the True Story Behind the Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies, and Peter Gallagher all joined Good Morning America to talk about the new play Left on Tenth.

Ephron, who collaborated with her sister Nora on hit films like You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, is making her Broadway debut as a playwright with the show. Based on her memoir of the same name, the plot follows Ephron as she reunites with an old friend after the death of her longtime husband. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with leukemia and given only four months to live.

"It was a dream too big to have," says Ephron of having her personal story on stage. She eventually recovered from her illness, and that is part of the story being told in the play. "When you've had a trauma that big, if you can do something with it...dance it, draw it, paint it...you can make something else out of it," Ephron adds.

Margulies, who plays Ephron, was last seen on Broadway in 2006. "It's a chance of a lifetime, this role," Margulies says. "It's everything: it's funny, it's moving, it's touching, it's so romantic..."

Peter Gallagher plays Ephron's new husband Peter, and highlights the importance of telling a story that has a place for everybody. "There are so many people out there struggling with health issues or dealing with the world and its challenges," he notes. Left on Tenth is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The show is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.