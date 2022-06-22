MRS. DOUBTFIRE Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Today

The Mrs. Doubtfire Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats today, Wednesday, June 22. Mrs. Doubtfire has music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, the team behind Something Rotten! Ethan Popp is the supervisor, arranger and orchestrator. The producers of the recording are Ethan Popp, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The executive producers are Kevin McCollum and Hunter Arnold.

Produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boely, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Janet Brenner/Laura Ivey, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon. Mrs. Doubtfire was directed on Broadway by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Mrs. Doubtfire played its first Broadway performance on March 9, 2020 and following two separate shutdowns during the pandemic, closed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 29, 2022.

The album features the Broadway cast that opened the show on December 5, 2021, including Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Following the recent Broadway run, Mrs. Doubtfire will open in Manchester, UK in September of this year, prior to playing in London's West End. A U.S. national tour is being planned for the 2023 / 2024 season and a production will open in Seoul, Korea in August 2022.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire proves we're better together.

Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical, Mrs. Doubtfire is based on the Twentieth Century Studios Motion Picture

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

Track List

1) What's Wrong With This Picture

2) I Want to Be There

3) Make Me A Woman

4) What the Hell

5) Mr. Jolly Theme

6) Easy Peasy

7) I'm Rockin' Now

8) The Shape of Things to Come

9) Big Fat No

10) Let Go

11) The Mess I've Made

12) She's Happy

13) You've Been Playing With Fire

14) Welcome To La Rosa

15) He Lied To Me

16) Just Pretend

17) As Long As There Is Love (Part 1)

18) As Long As There Is Love (Part 2)