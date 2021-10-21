MRS. DOUBTFIRE Begins Previews Tonight on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

Tonight, Mrs. Doubtfire returns to previews on Broadway, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Mrs. Doubtfire is a new musical comedy with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Jerry Zaks. The production stars Tony Award nominee Rob McClure in the title role, and officially opens on December 5, 2021.

Joining Rob McClure are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Mrs. Doubtfire will also feature Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Meet the cast below!

(Daniel Hillard)

Rob McClure (he/him/his) received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations, and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, Avenue Q. Encores!: Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce. Regional: The Muny, Paper Mill, The Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T., Walnut Street, Delaware Theater, Flat Rock, McCarter, La Jolla. Film: Recursion (Best Actor at Queen's World and Williamsburg film festivals). TV: "Julia," "Servant," "Evil," "The Bite," "Nancy Drew," "Person of Interest, "Elementary," "The Good Fight." Thanks to wife Maggie, Mom, Dad, Steph, Becca, Grandma Eleanor, and my little Sadie, for all teaching me how to be a parent.

(Miranda Hillard)

Jenn Gambatese (she/her/hers) is undoubtedly fired up to be a part of bringing this beloved story to the stage, especially with this extraordinary company! Some life stats: Cleveland native, NYU grad, seven other Broadway shows, traveling the country by bubble (guess witch popular show), guest starring on TV, singing with symphonies, writing cabarets, teaching globally, starting @broadwayheals, and raising two terrific daughters with one wonderful husband!

(Frank Hillard)

Broadway: Something Rotten! (Tony nom), Big Fish, Nice Work..., The Addams Family, Spamalot, The Producers (Tony nom), Jekyll & Hyde, Aspects of Love. National tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Young Frankenstein, Jekyll & Hyde. West End: The Producers. Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Nassim, Sweeney Todd, Forbidden Broadway. Regional: Arena Stage, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter. Film: Ghost Town, The Producers. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Law & Order. This one's for my family!

(Mr. Jolly)

Broadway: She Loves Me, Something Rotten, Cinderella, A Free Man of Color, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Frogs, Beauty and the Beast. Off-Broadway: Mr. Charles, Currently of Palm Beach; The Illusion; The Music of Jacob Sterling; The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told (Drama Desk nomination). Film: The Producers, Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Meet the Parents, Jeffrey. TV: "The Big C," "Law and Order," "One Life to Live" (20 years as Nigel).

(Wanda Sellner)

Charity Angél Dawson is honored to be a part of this fantastic group of artists! Some of her favorite credits include Broadway: Waitress (Becky); Side Show (Fortune Teller). Tours: The Color Purple (Darlene), Dreamgirls (Effie). Regional: Waitress, A.R.T.; Kiss Me, Kate (Hattie); The Wiz (Evilene). Charity is a graduate of AMDA. She would like to send love and gratitude to her family and friends for their continued love and support. 1 Cor 13:1-8.

(Stuart Dunmire)

Mark Evans (he/him/his). Broadway: Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: I Married an Angel & Me And My Girl (Encores!); Irish Repertory Theatre's revival of Finian's Rainbow. U.S. regional: Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida, Singin' in the Rain; and the National Tour of The Book of Mormon as Elder Price. West End/London credits: Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot, Rocky Horror, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, High School Musical. Film: The Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

(Andre Mayem)

A native of North Carolina, he is honored to be creating the role of Andre in the iconic Mrs. Doubtfire. J. has appeared in stage productions on Broadway and regionally, most recently closing Kinky Boots as Lola and The Sting at Paper Mill Playhouse as Johnny Hooker. TV credits include "High Maintenance: Globo" on HBO as Charles and "Raising Dion" on Netflix as Kwame. AMDA (NY).

(Lydia Hillard)

Analise Scarpaci is thrilled to be a part of this company! Broadway: Matilda, A Christmas Story. First National Tour: Matilda. Thanks to Kim, CESD, Kat, Neal, Badiene, Michael, Janine, and Telsey. Special thanks to the cast and creative team of Mrs. Doubtfire! Love and thanks to Mom and Dad for your love and support. Original music coming soon!

(Christopher Hillard)

Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: A Christmas Carol, Shrek, Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins, Singin' in the Rain, Mame, and Peter Pan. TV: "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch," "A Cape Cod Christmas." Thank you John Mara, Innovative Artists, Noel Smith, Refine Dance.

(Natalie Hillard)

Avery Sell is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut, originating the role of Natalie in Mrs. Doubtfire! Recent credits: Mrs. Doubtfire world premiere (5th Avenue Theatre) and industry reading (Westside Theatre); How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Cindy Lou Who; national tour/MSG). TV: "Tales of the City." Special thanks to Telsey + Co., David Doan, Mallory Tucker (CESD), and the entire Mrs. Doubtfire team for this incredible opportunity!

(Ensemble, U/S Miranda Hillard)

Cameron Adams (she/her/hers). Broadway: The Music Man; Oklahoma!; Hairspray; Cry-Baby; Shrek; Promises, Promises; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Nice Work if You Can Get It; Gigi; She Loves Me; Hello, Dolly!; My Fair Lady. Numerous Off-Broadway and regional theater productions, as well as television and film.

(Ensemble, U/S Andre Mayem)

Broadway debut! Thank you Sharon, Tamisha, LaTanya, Di'sya, Nikkolas, Ayden, MaryAnn Laverty, Sandra Balestracci, Ron Boucher, Casey Johnson, and MSA! All performances dedicated to Dorothy V. Greene and (Mi mi) Doreen Montalvo.

(Ensemble, U/S Janet Lundy)

Kaleigh Cronin is thrilled to be a part of her favorite movie turned musical! Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Cabaret. National Tour: Jersey Boys. Regional: Sacramento Music Circus' The Drowsy Chaperone and Paper Mill Playhouse. TV: PBS Kids' "Zoom." Proud CMU alum. Love and thanks to all involved!

(Ensemble, U/S Lydia Hillard)

Maria Dalanno is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! She would love to thank the entire Mrs. Doubtfire family, Telsey, her amazing friends and teachers back home, and her family for providing all their endless love and support.

(Ensemble, U/S Stuart Dunmire)

Casey Garvin (he/him/his). Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway, Disaster!, Miss Saigon, King Kong, West Side Story (first national). Off-Broadway: Bare (Jake), From Here to Eternity (workshop, Pvt. Prewett). Numerous regional productions around the country. Film/TV: Hail, Caesar!; "Royal Pains." Love to Aidan and my family.

(Ensemble, U/S Frank Hillard, U/S Mr. Jolly)

Broadway: Cats (Rum Tum Tugger, 2,197 performances), Once Upon a Mattress (Jester), A Class Act (Bobby/Michael Bennett), Spamalot (Patsy), Billy Elliot, Elf (Matthews), Something Rotten! (Francis Flute). Tons of regional theater, numerous television/radio commercials/documentaries. Faculty: Molloy College/CAP21, graduate of the Ohio State University with a music education degree.

(Ensemble, U/S Daniel Hillard)

Broadway/West End: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price). National tours: Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer. Regional: Something Rotten! (Marriott-Lincolnshire). Film/TV: "The Blacklist," "Sweetbitter," Snuggle Buddies, "Guiding Light." Proud graduate of Wright State University. Endless love to Brooke, Josh, Mom, Dad, and my beautiful boys, Huck, Shep, and Coby.

(Ensemble, U/S Frank Hillard, U/S Mr. Jolly)

Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten! (Robin); Motown the Musical; Sister Act; Billy Elliot. National tours: Billy Elliot, Annie, The Full Monty. Regional: St. Louis Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, Seattle 5th Ave. TV: "Fosse/Verdon." College: Boston University. Hometown: Carlinville, Ill.

(Janet Lundy, Ensemble)

Jodi Kimura (she/her/hers) is making her Broadway debut! US & UK National Tours: South Pacific (Bloody Mary), Helen Hayes & LA Ovation nominee. Aloha to Jerry, this amazing company, Dustin & Marc, Telsey, her friends, family, and Amber-Sky.

(Ensemble, U/S Miranda Hillard)

Grateful poppet! Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Bandstand; Finding Neverland; On the Town; On the Twentieth Century; Pippin; Evita; How to Succeed...; Mamma Mia! Regional/tours: ACL (Cassie), Mamma Mia! (Donna), The Sting (world premiere). TV: "Mrs. Maisel," "Michael Che Show." Thank you Team Doubtfire, Telsey, and DGRW. For my loveing parents and our beloved Doreen.

(Swing, U/S Stuart Dunmire)

Brian Martin (he/him/his). Broadway debut! National tours: Bullets Over Broadway, Elf, Beauty and the Beast, Guys and Dolls. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Fulton Theatre. BFA Western Michigan University, RADA. Love & thanks to my family & friends. For Gracelyn.

(Swing)

Alexandra Matteo (she/her/hers). TV/Film: Jersey Boys w/ Nick Jonas (Mary Delgado). Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Annie. National Tours: Dirty Dancing, Anything Goes, The Addams Family. Regional: 5th Ave, Lyric Opera, Walnut Street, Riverside, Goodspeed, The Muny. BFA: Boston Conservatory. Alexandra hosts the hit podcast "Pull It Together." Love and gratitude to the Mrs. Doubtfire team, DGRW, Marco, her family and friends

(Ensemble, U/S Christopher Hillard)

Broadway debut! Credits include the national tour of Les Misérables (Gavroche) and The Music Man at the Kennedy Center (Winthrop Paroo). Love and so many thanks to John, Rick, the Dees, Mom, Dad, Natalie, Trey, and Calvin.

(Swing, Assistant Dance Captain, U/S Wanda Sellner)

LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (she/her/hers). Broadway/National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Lysistrata Jones, Memphis, The Lion King, Sweet Charity. Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Make Mine Manhattan. TV/film: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "As the World Turns," Step Up 3D, Devoted, Sylvia Plath Project.

(Ensemble, U/S Wanda Sellner)

Akilah Sailers (she/her/hers). This proud Chicago native graduated from NYU Tisch in 2019 with a BFA in Drama. "She stood there until something fell off the shelf inside her..." and now, with the love and support of family, friends, and mentors, she is making her Broadway debut! Black Lives Matter.

(Ensemble, U/S Andrew Mayem)

Jaquez André Sims, a Chicago-born libra, graduated from NYU-Tisch School of the Arts. Broadway: King Kong OBC (u/s Captain Englehorn), Motown the Musical (Tito Jackson). Tours: The Bodyguard, Matilda (Rudolpho). Love to my beautiful Mom and Brick!

(Ensemble, U/S Natalie Hillard)

Broadway debut! Credits: Les Misérables (National Tour), Lisa in Tender Offer (Guild Hall), "Search Party" (HBO Max). So grateful to be a part of this amazing cast and crew! Thanks to the whole creative team! Thank you Julia, Mara Entertainment, Paradigm, Telsey & family. #adoptdontshop

(Swing, Dance Caption)

Broadway credits include Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!; Groundhog Day (OBC); Matilda; Wicked. Other NYC credits include The Metropolitan Opera's La traviata and Carnegie Hall. Tours: 9 to 5, High School Musical, A Chorus Line, West Side Story. Film: Frances Ha.

(Ensemble)

Broadway: The Cher Show, Sister Act, The Addams Family, West Side Story. Off-Broadway: NEWSical; Boobs! Touring/regional: The Prom, Pippin, Ever After, Turn of the Century, A Fairy Tale Christmas, Brooklyn, Chicago, five years with USO show troupe (for our military), "Harlette" for Bette Midler. Documentary: The Standbys. Yoga/Breathwork/Healing Facilitator.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are on sale now at Telecharge.com.

Photo Credits: Mrs. Doubtfire, https://mrsdoubtfirebroadway.com/cast/.