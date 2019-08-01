MOULIN ROUGE! Will Release New Block of Tickets Through Through July 5, 2020

A new block of tickets will go on sale on August 12, 2019 for the new hit musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

An exclusive fan-only pre-sale will begin Monday, August 5 at 12:00pm EST, followed by a presale for Mastercard holders. The public on sale will begin Monday, August 12. Additional pre-sale and general ticketing information follows at the end of this release.

The cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered almost 20 years ago.

Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Ricky Rojas is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

A special fan-only pre-sale begin August 5 at 12pm and will go through August 7 at 9:59am. For access to this pre-sale, you must sign up for the show newsletter at moulinrougemusical.com by Sunday, August 4 at 11:59pm.

Tickets will be available for Mastercard cardholders only beginning August 7 at 10am through August 12 at 9:59am.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 12 at 10am at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th Street.

Group discounts are available for groups of 12 or more through Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2 or online at www.broadway.com/groups.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th Street. Hirschfeld Theatre box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10am to 8pm and Sunday 12pm to 8pm. Group discounts are available for groups of 12 or more through Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2 or online at www.broadway.com/groups. Moulin Rouge! The Musical offers a $29 (plus $5 service charge) "Lucky Seat" lottery. For more information go to https://moulinrougemusical.com/.





