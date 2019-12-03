MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Selected as Must See Theatre for J.P. Morgan's #NextList2020

J.P. Morgan today shares its top "what's next" picks as we begin the new year in its just released #NextList2020.

"As we enter the new decade with #NextList2020, our selections reflect the world around us-a confluence of technology, business, the arts and food. With unique cultural experiences and must-reads, our goal is to expose our clients to diverse, new ideas on a global scale," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "And one of the most amazing theatrical experiences you will ever have is Moulin Rouge! The Musical. It delivers all the brilliant visual imagery that Baz Luhrmann captivated us with in the iconic film from 2001, but also features a musical track list that audiences of all ages will for sure enjoy."

#NextList2020 marks the fourth year client advisors from global J.P. Morgan offices submitted and selected items. More than 3,000 submissions were shared, with a team narrowing the recommendations and ultimately curating the final selections based on timeliness, quality, creativity and global client appeal. The final list includes seven books on topics such as family business and leadership, and five experiences including the arts of Norway and Qatar, the wines of Napa, California and more.

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2020 picks are:

Notable Experiences

Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway (New York, New York). Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas). Bentonville, Arkansas is about to welcome a magnetic new center of art and culture. The Momentary, a satellite to the well-established Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, will be a multidisciplinary venue for shows, installations and exhibits. The goal of the new center is to create further access to the arts in America's heartland, engaging both emerging modern artists as well as local rural and suburban communities. In addition to exhibition space, the museum will house a concert venue, theater, studio kitchen, café, bar and open studios.

National Museum of Qatar (Doha, Qatar). The new National Museum of Qatar is housed in a dramatic and extraordinary feat of architecture. Designed to mimic a desert rose, the building is a unique and memorable addition to the Doha skyline. A celebration of the people and rich culture of Qatar, the collections and interactive exhibits tell the story of Qatar's origins, the many changes undergone over the past millennia, and today's modern day life.

Tamber Bey Vineyards (Napa, California). One of the most beautiful and impressive wineries in Napa Valley, Tamber Bey calls Sundance Ranch in Calistoga home. The winery offers a full range of unique wines, equal parts complex and delicious. Alongside its winemaking operation, Tamber Bey also features an equestrian center and training facility as well as Napa's largest horse rescue organization, offering a truly memorable experience for those who visit.

The Twist at Kistefos (Jevnaker, Norway). The latest addition to northern Europe's largest sculpture park, Kistefos in Jevnaker, Norway, is a first-of-its-kind museum, bridge, and sculpture combination. "The Twist" connects two uneven riverbanks within the park and completes the walking loop for visitors. As an "inhabitable bridge" the dramatic structure is meant to simultaneously house new and contemporary art exhibitions and itself be a piece of modern art, standing alongside other works within the park from the likes of Olafur Eliasson and Yayoi Kusama.

Compelling Reads

Breaking Ground: Architecture by Women by Jane Hall. A celebration of some of the greatest female architects of the past century, Breaking Ground showcases the many profound contributions that women have made within the discipline. Often overlooked and under-credited, these standout women created many important architectural designs of the 20th century. Within this visual catalogue of their collective works, soaring towers, intricate cultural centers, and pioneering civic buildings stand as real world testaments to each architect's unquestionable artistic talents and engineering prowess.

The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire by Francesca Cartier Brickell. With a renowned name synonymous with luxury and refinement, it is surprising how few are familiar with the story of how the iconic Cartier brand came to rise to global prominence. With an insider's perspective, Francesca Cartier Brickell, great-granddaughter to one of the jewelry house's founding fraternal trio, has travelled around the world researching the history of her family and uncovering the stories, drama, and dazzling jewels that comprise the Cartier legacy.

Hop, Skip, Go: How the Mobility Revolution Is Transforming Our Lives by John Rossant and Stephen Baker. Throughout all stages of human history, transportation has centered on three fundamental factors: time, space and money. These three drivers, urban expert John Rossant and business journalist Stephen Baker argue, will continue to influence how we conceive of new forms of mobility. From autonomous and electric vehicles to digital advancements in mass transit, the next age of travel is upon us. Using specific examples from companies on the frontlines of this revolution, Rossant and Baker reveal how changes in transportation will impact individuals, societies, our cities and the environment.

The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes by David Robson. Even smart people make mistakes; in fact, they might be more susceptible to them. From Albert Einstein to Thomas Edison, NASA to the FBI, David Robson enumerates some of the worst gaffes in modern history made by some of the most celebrated minds of our time. Through these examples, Robson offers practical advice for the rest of us on how to avoid such blunders and draws on the basic parallel that intelligence doesn't inherently equate to wisdom.

Make, Think, Imagine: Engineering the Future of Civilization by John Browne. Progress for the sake of progress should be embraced, not feared, John Browne asserts. For the author, the quickening pace of change we are experiencing is a necessary part of moving mankind toward a brighter future-one in which prosperity and freedom are enjoyed by more, not fewer. Browne draws on specific examples from history and his own professional experience to show that humanity's drive to create change is inherently good, and that the same drive can overcome seemingly insurmountable adversities.

What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence by Stephen A. Schwarzman. As Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world's preeminent investment firms, Stephen Schwarzman knows what it takes to excel. Through engaging anecdotes and a lifetime of valuable lessons, the global business leader shares his insights on entrepreneurship, risk-taking, determination and ultimately the pursuit of excellence. These lessons provide an autobiographical look at Schwarzman's own journey, while also offering actionable advice on broadening one's impact on the world.

The Whole Fish Cookbook: New Ways to Cook, Eat and Think by Josh Niland. As we all search for new ways to reduce our environmental impact, focusing on what's on our plates might be the best place to start. Rising star chef Josh Niland repurposes the "nose-to-tail" approach and applies it to one of the most globally consumed proteins: fish. Niland shares new ways of preparing the many different parts of fish-virtually every part-proving that minimizing waste while elevating taste is indeed possible. In his first cookbook, the award-winning chef offers a refreshingly eco-conscious perspective on modern gastronomy.

