MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Broadway This Fall

The Tony Award-nominated musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The cast will be led by returning principal company members Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit as Christian, Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate.

Additional casting, including the role of Satine, will be confirmed at a later date.

Producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke jointly said, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a story about artists fighting to keep their theatre open on their own terms. This has served as our rallying cry as we've navigated the complexities of the Broadway shutdown and planning for our re-imagined future."

"Zidler greets the audience at the top of the show with "YOU are welcome here" and we look forward to extending this salutation with renewed meaning to our audiences, creative team, cast, musicians and crew as the red windmill starts to turn again at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is a tremendous privilege to re-unite our much-loved company on a shared journey towards the re-opening of Broadway and beyond."

The show will celebrate New York's Frontline Workers at a special dress rehearsal on September 23, 2021. This remarkable group of individuals will be the first audience to experience the show following the Broadway shutdown.

A special fan-only pre-sale begins Monday, May 17 at 10:00AM EDT and will go through Wednesday, May 19 at 9:59AM EDT. For access to this pre-sale, sign up for the show's newsletter at www.MoulinRougeMusical.com by Monday, May 17 at 9:59AM EDT. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 19 at 10AM EDT at www.SeatGeek.com.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production has already won the 2020 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and Danny Burstein received the organization's highest acting honor, Distinguished Performance. It also received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award nominee Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debut at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

Learn more at www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.