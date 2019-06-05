MOULIN ROUGE Stars Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & Danny Burstein Will Co-Host Creative Arts Tony Awards

Stars from stage and screen will take center stage at the 2019 Tony Awards, on CBS on Sunday, June 9th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay), when they broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Before the big ceremony, however, Moulin Rouge stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





