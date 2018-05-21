MOANA, Featuring Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wins Billboard Music Award for Top Soundtrack

Add another award to Lin-Manuel Miranda's list! The composer/lyricist/actor best known for Hamilton has picked up a Billboard Music Award for Moana! The soundtrack to the hit Disney animated film, with music and lyrics by Miranda, won the award for Top Soundtrack.

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes "Moana," a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds. Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker ("The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "The Princess and the Frog") and produced by Osnat Shurer ("Lifted," "One Man Band"), "Moana" set sail in U.S. theaters on Nov. 23, 2016.

The Billboard Music Awards were held on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards featured performances from Janet Jackson, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Ed SHeeran with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams, Khalid & Normani, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shawn Mendes & Khalid and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

Presenters throughout the evening included Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip "T.I." Harris, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, NE-YO, Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.

