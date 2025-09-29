MID-CENTURY MODERN Canceled at Hulu After One Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hulu has cancelled Mid-Century Modern after one season. The sitcom, which starred Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, premiered in March of this year and ran for ten episodes.

Executive producer Max Mutchnick shared the news in an Instagram post, saying: "Ten great episodes... Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched."

Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends -- gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done. All 10 episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu.

The series stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard, and the late Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Broadway alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, and Judd Hirsch also appear in the show, as well as Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with the main trio here.

Mid-Century Modern comes from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Stars Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.