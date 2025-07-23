MEXODUS to Have NYC Premiere at the Minetta Lane Theatre in September

Audible will present the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Directed by David Mendizábal, performances will begin Tuesday, September 9 ahead of a Thursday, September 18 opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Tickets are on sale now. Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



All tickets to the first preview performance on Tuesday, September 9 are priced at $35 each. Additionally, over one-third of all tickets for performances September 10 – 13 are available now at $35 each.



You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.



Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson said: “Music is the vessel that allows us to connect this vital story to our world today, and we’re thrilled to join forces with the incredible Audible Theater and P3 Productions teams to present this New York City premiere. In reuniting with our visionary director David Mendizábal, we can’t wait to continue sharing the power and resilience at the heart of this work.”



Jeremy Blocker, Audible Head of Live Creative Producing, said: “We’re honored to bring Brian and Nygel’s virtuosic, boundary pushing work to New York, and later, to listeners across the globe with its Audible Original release. The thrilling sonic world that they have created to explore this rarely told piece of history is a marvel, and this collaboration with P3 Productions underscores our commitment to amplifying bold, innovative voices to the widest possible audience.”



Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).



The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Johnny Moreno (Projections Design), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A. (Casting). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

