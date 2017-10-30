METEOR SHOWER To Offer Rush Tickets For Each Performance

Click Here for More Articles on METEOR SHOWER

Producers Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson today announced a special rush ticket policy for Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower. Beginning with the first preview performance this Wednesday, November 1, a limited number of $40 box seat tickets will be available each day when the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th Street) opens. These tickets must be purchased on the day-of performance, in-person at the box office, and are subject to availability. See below for complete rules and regulations.

Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debuts, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Meteor Shower begins performances this Wednesday, November 1 ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

The design team for Meteor Shower includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), and two-time Drama Desk Award winner Fitz Patton (Sound Design). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Tickets for Meteor Shower are currently on sale, and can be purchased online at MeteorOnBroadway.com, via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212 239 6200, or by visiting the Booth Theatre box office.

Meteor Shower had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, and had a subsequent production at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT.

The complete rules and regulations for the new rush ticket policy are as follows:

- A limited number of rush tickets will be sold for $40, beginning each day when the box office opens on a first come, first served basis.

- Tickets may be purchased in cash or with a valid credit card.

- Tickets are subject to availability.

- Tickets are for seats located in the theatre's boxes.

- Limited to 2 tickets per patron, per performance.

- The Booth Theatre box office hours are: Monday-Saturdays between 10:00am- 8:00pm and Sundays, beginning December 3, from 12:00pm-6:00pm.

