MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January

The Mean Girls movie musical will now be released in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Deadline reports that the highly-anticipated movie musical has been shifted to a theatrical release from its previously confirmed streaming debut on Paramount+.

The move to cinemas is seen as a big marketing move for the film, opening on the MLK 4-day weekend.

The film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Mahi Alam as Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original film with Jon Hamm joining as Coach Carr. Tony nominated star of the Broadway production, Ashley Park, is also set to appear in the film.

Mean Girls is produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.