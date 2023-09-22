MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January

The movie musical has been shifted to a theatrical release from its previously confirmed streaming debut on Paramount+.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January

The Mean Girls movie musical will now be released in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Deadline reports that the highly-anticipated movie musical has been shifted to a theatrical release from its previously confirmed streaming debut on Paramount+.

The move to cinemas is seen as a big marketing move for the film, opening on the MLK 4-day weekend.

The film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen SmithBebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Mahi Alam as Mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original film with Jon Hamm joining as Coach Carr. Tony nominated star of the Broadway production, Ashley Park, is also set to appear in the film.

Mean Girls is produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week Photo
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Here Lies Love will be performing on Good Morning America next week. The immersive Broadway musical will be appearing on both Good Morning America and GMA3 for two special performances on Thursday, September 28. Find out how to watch Here Lies Love on Good Morning America now!

2
Photos & Video: See Alexa Meades Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Photo
Photos & Video: See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection

The Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection, a massive public art exhibit by artist Alexa Meade, spanning 180 feet long, is now on display in the heart of New York City on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street. See photos!

3
Photos: First Look at JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Check out photos of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Equity Wants to Unionize Broadway Production Assistants Photo
Equity Wants to Unionize Broadway Production Assistants

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced that it has organized the production assistants (PAs) who work as part of stage management teams on Broadway and sit-down productions produced by members of The Broadway League. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam'Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Barbara Morrison's Final Blues Album ReleasedBarbara Morrison's Final Blues Album Released
NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You