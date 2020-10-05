MEAN GIRLS Gives Fans A Chance to Earn A Spot in the Burn Book!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Dream cast the upcoming Mean Girls musical film for your chance to win!

Tina Fey and Mean Girls on Broadway are offering fans the opportunity to earn their very own place in the Burn Book in the upcoming musical film adaptation!

The rules are simple: Submit your best dream cast for the film by October 23rd for your chance to win! Winners will be announced October 30.

Get full details and enter here!

From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.

Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.

