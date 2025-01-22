MCNEAL Now Available to Watch at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Click Here for More on NY Public Library for the Performing Arts

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ayad Akhtar’s new play McNeal was filmed by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and is now accessible to view at the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence.

The Lincoln Center Theater production was directed by Bartlett Sher and featured Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar.

McNeal had sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton.

Find a full list of TOFT titles and learn all about how to access the archive.