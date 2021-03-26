MCC Theater Announces #MCCMISCASTME TikTok Challenge

MCC Theater has launched #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok challenge where theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 30-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be included on the Miscast21 broadcast on May 16, 2021. Submissions are open from March 26 through April 16, 2021.

#MCCMISCASTME is open to all ages and participants can live anywhere in the world. It is strongly preferred that all entries be made by posting on a TikTok account. Participants must tag @mcctheater and use both #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST21. Participants without a TikTok account can submit a YouTube link to miscastme@mcctheater.org.

Please keep entries to 30-seconds or less. All entries must abide by TikTok Community Guidelines. The submission period begins on March 26, 2021 at 12:00AM ET and concludes on April 16, 2021 at 11:59 ET. This challenge is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, TikTok. For full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.

Miscast21 will premiere on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on MCC's YouTube Channel. Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration.

The free broadcast will be captioned, and will feature brand new performances, special guests, and more. Additional details including timing, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. To receive exclusive updates about Miscast21 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.