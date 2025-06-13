MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Original Broadway Cast Recording Vinyl Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Maybe Happy Ending is now available on vinyl. The album was released on CD and in streaming and digital formats earlier this season. Both the CD and the vinyl include liner notes from Grammy nominated songwriter Stephen Trask, a synopsis, color production photography, and complete lyrics. The album – which preserves the new romantic musical comedy's score by the internationally acclaimed Tony Award-winning duo Will Aronson and Hue Park – is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park.

To stream or download the album and order the CD or vinyl editions, please visit maybehappyending.lnk.to/OBCR

To date, Maybe Happy Ending has received 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book (Will Aronson and Hue Park), Best Leading Actor (Darren Criss), Best Direction (Michael Arden), and Best Scenic Design (Dane Laffrey and George Reeve); the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; 2 Drama League Award wins, including Outstanding Production of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden); 4 Outer Critics Circle Award wins, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Michael Arden), Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Score (Will Aronson and Hue Park); a Theatre World Award (Helen J Shen); a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical (Darren Criss); plus 6 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden), Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, Outstanding Book of a Musical (Will Aronson and Hue Park), and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical (Dane Laffrey and George Reeve).

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) to immense critical and audience acclaim, and to date, the show has been selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, and Entertainment Weekly. The production recently announced a new block of tickets is now on sale through January 18, 2026.

Maybe Happy Ending stars Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, “Glee,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”), Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth), Dez Duron (NBC's “The Voice”) and Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song).

The cast also includes: Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS); Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future, Broadway), Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Misérables, National Tour) who round out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending was directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design is by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Foresight Theatrical serves as General Managers of the show.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Drama League Award, the OCC Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.