Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Click Here for More on Matilda Movie
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Reaches #2 on Netflix's Most-Watched Films List

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Reaches #2 on Netflix's Most-Watched Films List

The film was released on Netflix on December 25.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical danced onto Netflix's most-watched films list in the #2 spot with 41.06M hours viewed.

Starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Alisha Weir as Matilda, the inspirational tale was in the Top 10 in 89 countries. Watch the new film here.

Audiences can rewatch every musical number from the film, including "Revolting Children," "When I Grow Up," and "Naughty." Watch all of them here.

Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world.

While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda's newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch Every MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Song Photo
VIDEO: Watch Every MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Song
Netflix has released a compilation featuring every song in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. The new video features 'When I Grow Up,' Emma Thompson singing 'The Smell of Rebellion,' Alisha Weir singing 'Quiet,' Lashana Lynch performing 'My House,' 'Revolting Children,' and the new song written for the film, 'Still Holding My Hand.'
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompsons Final Scene In MATILDA Photo
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson's Final Scene In MATILDA
Watch the students of Crunchem Hall take on Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in two scenes from Matilda the Musical on Netflix! Joining Thompson in the new film is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Trunchbull. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDAs Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette Photo
VIDEO: Go Behind MATILDA's Musical Numbers In New Netflix Featurette
Netflix has shared a new 'Dance, Maggots, Dance!' featurette, going behind the scenes of the musical numbers in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. The featurette also includes interviews with Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, director Matthew Warchus, and more. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Watch Naughty, Bruce, & More Songs From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: Watch 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' & More Songs From MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Netflix has released videos of full musical numbers from the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. Watch 'Miracle,' 'Naughty,' 'School Song,' 'The Hammer,' 'Bruce,' 'Quiet,' 'My House,' and 'Revolting Children' now! The cast of the film includes Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share