Matilda Movie
VIDEO: Watch Every MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Song, Including 'When I Grow Up,' 'Still Holding My Hand,' & More

Matilda the Musical is now streaming on Netflix.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Netflix has released a new compilation featuring every song in the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

The recently-released second part includes "When I Grow Up," Emma Thompson performing "The Smell of Rebellion," Alisha Weir singing "Quiet," Lashana Lynch performing "My House," "Revolting Children," and the new song written for the film, "Still Holding My Hand."

Netflix had previously released individual videos of songs like "The Hammer," "Miracle," "Naughty," and "Bruce," which are all now included in the "Part One" compilation below.

Watch every song from the hit movie musical adaptation of Matilda below!

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

The film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Trunchbull.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Watch part one, featuring "Naughty," "Bruce," and more here:

Watch part two, featuring "When I Grow Up," "Revotling Children," and "Still Holding My Mand," here:



