Stage Mag
MARY POPPINS, THE GIFT OF THE MAGI, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Disney's Mary Poppins, Jr - Decatur Community Players

The Doris Dear 2021 Christmas Special - The Triad Theater

The Gift of the Magi: A Live Radio Play - Sunstone Studios

EUGENE ONEGIN and HOLIDAY GREETINGS - Russian Opera Society

