MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour Recoups After 13 Weeks

The 25th Anniversary North American Tour has recouped its $4.25 million investment after just 13 weeks on the road. The new Equity tour has already been seen by more than 300,000 joyful patrons since its launch with The Denver Center for the Performing Arts on October 31, 2023 and is currently booked through summer 2025. The recoupment comes as the London production prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary on April 6, 2024.

“While we hoped America would embrace the return of MAMMA MIA! to the stage, the response has been beyond anything we expected,” said Craymer. “As we prepare to celebrate 25 years in London, the incredible success of the North American tour adds to the joy we all feel knowing how many new and returning fans have been able to experience MAMMA MIA! since it first began in 1999.”

The current North American tour is led by Christine Sherrill as Donna and Alisa Melendez as Sophie. Joining Sherrill and Melendez are Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry, Jim Newman as Bill, Victor Wallace as Sam, and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Rounding out the cast is Louis Griffin, Patrick Park, L’Oréal Roaché, Haley Wright, Gabe Amato, Sarah Agrusa, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Dean Cestari, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan DeLeon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Faith Northcutt, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Xavi Soto Burgos, and Amy Weaver.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen worldwide by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

In London, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 10 million people and has played more than 9300 performances as it approaches its 25th anniversary. It has broken box office records in all three of its London homes, and is the 3rd longest running musical in West End history.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is the Executive Producer in association with Work Light Productions.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus