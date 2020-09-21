MADE IN NY Productions Take Home 16 Emmy Awards

5 New York City TV Productions Received a Total of 16 Awards

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment congratulates "Made in NY" productions for their wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime and Creative Emmy Awards. In total, 5 New York City productions were awarded 16 Emmys; while 23 local productions were nominated for more than 80 awards.

Among the "Made in NY" winners, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE garnered 6 awards, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH John Oliver and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won 4 apiece, and GODFATHER OF HARLEM and MR. ROBOT each took home an Emmy.

"Congratulations to our 'Made in NY' 2020 Primetime and Creative Emmy winners," said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "NYC is and will continue to be a global creative capital, attracting and cultivating talent in front of and behind the camera. The enthusiastic return of local TV and film production in the midst of these challenging times is heartening and a testament to the strength of our industry."

List of "Made in NY" winners:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

Outstanding Main Title Design: Godfather of Harlem, Epix, ABC Signature Studios

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live, NBC, SNL Studios in Association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy or Cabbage," Amazon Studios, Prime Video

Outstanding Production Design for A Variety, Reality or Competition Series: Saturday Night Live, Host: Eddie Murphy, Host: John Mulaney, NBC, SNL Studios in Association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Episode 629," HBO

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Eat Sh*t Bob!" (Segment), HBO

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Host: Eddie Murphy, NBC, SNL Studios in Association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

Outstanding Music Supervision: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy or Cabbage," Amazon Studios, Prime Video

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program: Mr. Robot, "Season 4.0, Arg," USA Network, Ralph Interactive, Fifth Column Games

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks onto The Apollo..." Prime Video, Amazon Studios

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, NBC, SNL Studios in Association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy or Cabbage", Prime Video, Amazon Studios

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph As Senator Kamala Harris, Saturday Night Live, Host: Eddie Murphy, NBC, SNL Studios in Association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Following is the complete list of the 2020 Primetime Emmy Award winners: https://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners; as well as the complete list of nominations: https://www.emmys.com/sites/default/files/Downloads/72nd-nominations-program-v1.pdf?q=1.

