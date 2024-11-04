Lyda Jade Harlan, Roe Hartrampf & More to Star in ANASTASIA at Bucks County Playhouse

Performances will run from November 22 through January 11.
This holiday season, Bucks County Playhouse will debut an all-new production of “Anastasia: The Musical,” November 22 through January 11. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the “Ragtime,” this show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
“I love romantic musicals and I’ve been fascinated by the mystery of Anastasia since I was a child,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. “It’s thrilling to see how the creators of this Broadway musical have envisioned the story in a remarkable and fascinating way — one that has made the story timeless.”
“Anastasia” features a book by 4-time Tony winner, Terrence McNally, and a lush score by the Tony Award-winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The playhouse production features choreography by Al Blackstone and direction by Eric Rosen.
The cast includes Lyda Jade Harlan (“Scouts” Off-Broadway and “Maggie” at Goodspeed) who makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut as Anya, Mason Reeves (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen,” and BCP’s “Guys and Dolls”) as Dmitry, Erik Lochtefeld (Broadway’s “King Kong”) as Vlad, Roe Hartrampf (Broadway’s “Diana” and BCP’s “Noises Off”) as Gleb, Kate Marilley (National Tour of “Beetlejuice”) as Countess Lily, and Christine Toy Johnson (Broadway’s “The Music Man” and National tours of “Come From Away”, “Flower Drum Song”) as Dowager Empress.
The ensemble includes Anna Bermudez (“Broadway Backwards”), Alex Caldwell (National Tour of “Dirty Dancing”), Tracy Dunbar (Pittsburgh Public’s ““Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For”), Gina Gagliano (Surflight’s “Legally Blonde”), Chelsea Cree Groen (National Tour of “Hello, Dolly!”), Michael Allan Haggerty (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen”), Maya Imani (Fulton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), L'ogan J'ones (Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”), Aidan B. Jones, Laura Katherine Kaufman (National Tour of “Cats”), Colby Marie Lewis (National Tour of “Anastasia”), Devon McCleskey (National Tour of “Pretty Woman”), Michael Mottram (Royal Caribbean’s “Hairspray”) and Leeanna Rubin (National Tour of “Annie”).
The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Set Design), Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (Co-Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Evan Zavada (Music Direction). Merrick Williams is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt, CSA.
Tickets to “Anastasia” start at $39. A special Pay-What-You-Can Night will be held at the first preview on Friday, November 22. Official opening night is Saturday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m.
“Anastasia” will run from November 22 through January 5. “Anastasia” will play the following schedule: Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Special holiday week performances are Wednesday, November 27 at 7:30 pm and Friday, November 29, 2024 at 1:30 pm., Tuesday, December 24 at 1:30 pm and Friday, December 27 at 1:30 pm. There are no performances on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day. Tickets may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online.
