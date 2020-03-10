Lucie Jones and David Hunter Will Return to WAITRESS in London

Lucie Jones and David Hunter will return to the roles of Jenna and Dr Pomatter in the 2020 Olivier Award nominated musical Waitress from Monday 23 March. Waitress is nominated for Best New Musical and Best New Original Score for music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles who is currently performing with Gavin Creel at the Adelphi Theatre until 21 March. NaTasha Yvette Williams joins the Waitress company in the role of Becky.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and is now booking until 4 July 2020. The show has recently announced a new UK and Ireland tour which will open in Dublin in November 2020.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. The production is also currently touring the US and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in the Netherlands in September 2020, the UK and Ireland in November 2020 and in Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





