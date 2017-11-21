Liz Callaway Celebrates ANASTASIA Film Anniversary with Character Sketch

The Anastasia film is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the singing voice of the title character, Liz Callaway, shared a sketch of 'Anya' by Don Bluth that hangs in her living room. Check it out below!

Just announced, Liz Callaway is bringing her holiday show "Celebrate!" to The Sorting Room at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 7pm.

The award-winning actress, singer and recording artist made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in BABY, and for five years, sang 'Memory' as Grizabella in CATS. She has also starred in the original casts of MISS SAIGON, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and THE LOOK OF LOVE.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song 'Journey to the Past' in the animated feature ANASTASIA. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's THE RETURN OF JAFAR, and ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in THE SWAN PRINCESS, LION KING 2: SIMBA'S PRIDE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE BRAVE LITTLE TOASTER GOES TO MARS.

A new block of tickets was just announced for Broadway's ANASTASIA through January 13, 2019. The company of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil. Max von Essen will take over the role of "Gleb" when Karimloo departs on December 3.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Plans are currently underway for international productions of the hit musical across Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, Australia and South America. The list of international markets for Anastasia includes London, Germany, Holland Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, Mexico, China, Australia and more to be announced. Plans for a North American tour are also underway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

On this the 20th Anniversary of the film Anastasia (gasp!) thought I’d share this drawing of Anya the great Don Bluth made for me. It’s one of my prized possessions and hangs in my living room! #anastasia #journeytothepast @donbluthfilms @20thcenturyfox A post shared by Liz Callaway (@lizgoeson) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:16am PST



