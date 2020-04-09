STRAIGHT FROM THE PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE VAULT to Feature Stephen Schwartz, a Sondheim Retrospective & More!

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced a special live streaming event from their Humanities Symposium Program Straight from the Paper Mill Playhouse Vault featuring Broadway's best and performances from some the brightest Paper Mill stars of the day including retrospectives on Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim and more! Every Thursday evening beginning TONIGHT at 7:00PM (EST). Tune in on their Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse).

Join Paper Mill each week as they stream one of their Humanities Symposiums from years past. From Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, these symposiums will take you behind the scenes of some of the best theater creatives-sometimes with the creatives themselves. Enjoy a night out at the theater without even leaving your couch.

Highlights in the Humanities Symposium Program Series include:

TONIGHT, APRIL 9:

Stephen Schwartz Career Retrospective on the set of Children of Eden in 1997.

Robert Johanson, host; Danny Kosarin, music director with performances by Stephanie Mills, Adrian Zmed, Capathia Jenkins, Darius deHaas, Kelly Rabke, Sheetal Ghandi, Paul Iocono, various Children of Eden cast members and Stephen Schwartz himself speaking, singing and playing.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16:

The Creators of Applause on the set in 1996 - hosted by Mark Waldrop.

Featuring Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams talk about their collaboration and their careers. Highlights from their shows are performed by Janet Aldrich, Belle Calloway, Darell Carey, Judy McLane, Bruce Moore, and Bill Ullman.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23:

The Making of Victor/Victoria on that set in November of 2000 - hosted by Robert Johanson and Mark S. Hoebee.

And starring Mark S. Hoebee, Judy McLane, Lee Roy Reams, Robert Cuciolli, Tara O'Brien & Jody Ashworth.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30:

A Stephen Sondheim Retrospective on the set of Follies in the spring of 1998.

Hosted by Peter Filichia and Robert Johanson, music director Albert Evans, with performances by JoAnn Cunningham, Peter Davenport, David Eggers, Michael Gruber, Laura Kenyon, Ingrid Ladendorf, Meredith Patterson, Kelly Rabke and 0Jaimie Rocco.

THURSDAY, MAY 7:

An Andrew Lloyd Webber Evening on the set of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in May of 1999 - hosted by Albert Evans and Robert Johanson.

Performers include Judy McLane, John Scherer, Dan Cooney, Thom Christopher Warren and other Joseph cast members.

THURSDAY, MAY 14:

The Broadway Season of 1924-1925 (when Nanette originally debuted) on the set of No No Nanette in spring of 1997.

Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, music director Albert Evans

Performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon.

THURSDAY, MAY 21:

Jerry Herman On Stage during Mame in the Fall of 1999.

Hosted by Robert Johanson and starring Lee Roy Reams, Florence Lacey and Jerry Herman at the piano!!

THURSDAY, MAY 28:

The Gershwin Brothers (1997)

Hosted by Jaimie Rocco, music director Albert Evans. Performances by pianist Gerald Steichen and singers Susie Speidel, Charlene Ayers, Cheryl McCallum, and Kathryn Quinlan

THURSDAY, JUNE 4:

A Sigmund Rombert Retrospective during The Student Prince in May of 2000.

Hosted by Robert Johanson, Albert Evans. Music Director, starring incredible singing by Christiane Knoll, Brandon Jovanovitch, Glory Crampton, Scott Tucker, Stephanie Fredericks and a slew of fabulous singers from The Student Prince.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11:

The Bronte Family and Wuthering Heights on the set of Wuthering Heights.

Hosted by Robert Johanson with a "lecture" by Professor Elliot Engel, a tour of the set by designer Michael Anania, and readings from the literary works by Libby Christophersen, Mark H. Dold, David Ledingham, Jodie Lynne McLintock, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby.





