GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, CINDERELLA & More Nominated for at the GRAMMY AWARDS

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! The awards honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).

Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media.

David Burns' "American Utopia" was nominated for Best Musical Film.

Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CINDERELLA

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

BURT BACHARACH AND STEVEN SATER'S SOME LOVERS

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

STEPHEN SCHWARTZ'S SNAPSHOTS

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)