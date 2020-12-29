Listen to Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Judy Kuhn, Emerson Steele, and Saliha Thomas on TAKE A BOW

Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this month's guests on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

The month of December was an incredibly successful month for the podcast. After being published in a people magazine exclusive, they made Apple Podcast charts in the "New & Noteworthy" category.

All in great time, Lucas and Tokash were able to land some of Broadway's bests, such as 7 time Tony Nominee and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Judy Kuhn, Emerson Steele, and Saliha Thomas.

As each episode has its own topic and theme, Kelli O'Hara gave the young hosts advice in explaining all acting is theatrical acting whether you're on the "Big Screen" or on the stage, which then provided her answer on why she loves Broadway. She also gives insight on the mental aspect of performing to reassure if you believe in yourself, you can do anything. In Andrew Keenan-Bolger's episode he expresses his passion in creating his own art, similar to the hosts. He is also a listener's perfect guest because he's able to talk from all perspectives. As a successful actor in all stages of his life from kid, to a teenager, to an adult, he manages to advise each age group on how to transition through different stages of life, in the arts. He is the true example of using your platform for good. For more about these episodes, and all others, listen to the full episode of Take A Bow on all podcast platforms to hear from your favorite Broadway Stars.

With these accomplishments and another big episode coming out on New Years Eve, the duo is eager to continue to grow this podcast in the New Year with a continued star-studded lineup. This podcast continues to get better each episode and is one we recommend for all fans of Broadway.

Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

