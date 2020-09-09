Listen To Orfeh Talk Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Orfeh talks husband Andy Karl, plus Jeter, A-Rod and more!
Orfeh steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 50 of Break a Bat!
Listen to the episode here:
From pop stardom to Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Orfeh's accomplishments in show business now span more than three decades. She got her start in the performing world as one half of the pop group Or-N-More in the early 90's, before making her Broadway debut in Footloose in 1999. She's since gone onto establish herself as a household name in the Broadway community through her powerful voice and memorable performances in Saturday Night Fever, Legally Blonde, and most recently, Pretty Woman.
This raw and candid chat covers everything from the highs and lows of baseball and show business, her success in the recording studio and on Broadway, the Double Play combo she's formed on stage with her husband Andy Karl, and even the subject of Jeter & A-Rod!
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...