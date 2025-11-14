Listen: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki Releases New Theatrical Rock Single 'Lincoln'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of The Lightning Thief: Original London Cast Recording, producer and composer Rob Rokicki has dropped his new single, “Lincoln.” Featuring vocalist Alisa Melendez (Almost Famous), the theatrical rock song centers on a young woman struggling to break free from her hometown.

“Lincoln” emerged from workshops for the musical Manifester (formerly The Real Gemma Jordan), with a libretto by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth). The piece was originally commissioned by the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and workshopped earlier this year at both the Manhattan School of Music and Coastal Carolina University, under the direction of Portia-Krieger/">Portia Krieger. The track was recorded and engineered by Dan Weiner at The Pencil Factory, Brooklyn.

Listen to Rob Rokickis's "Lincoln":

About Rob Rokicki

Rob Rokicki is a composer/lyricist who is best known for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which earned multiple award nominations. His graphic novel/musical Monstersongs (NAMT) has been performed worldwide and is in development as a VR game. Rokicki’s Experience Marianas, with Sarah Beth Pfeifer, was a semi-finalist at the O’Neill Festival. He co-arranged and orchestrated Punk Rock Girl! (book by Joe Iconis) and was a contributing writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald and New York Times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult).

A two-time Jonathan Larson Award finalist and BMI Workshop alumnus, Rokicki serves on the National Writing Project’s Writers Council. His work has been commissioned by the Kennedy Center and featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, and The Other Palace in London. He is represented by Kobalt Publishing.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy