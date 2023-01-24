Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Rupi Kaur Kicks Off Season 3 of THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The acclaimed author of Milk and Honey joins the hit podcast which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Rupi Kaur joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul for their season three premiere on Monday, January 23. Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcome the internationally acclaimed author of Milk and Honey to the hit podcast which promotes kindness in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Listen to the full episode below:

Throughout the coming season, listeners will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. These guests will share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 5% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.



