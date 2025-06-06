Listen: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Recording is Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is available in streaming and digital platforms today, Friday, June 6. A CD edition of the album is scheduled for Friday, July 25. To stream or download the album, click here.

Listen below!

The album is produced by Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by the Tony Award-nominated duo of Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show is currently being performed at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

Real Women Have Curves received 12 award nominations this season, including a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score” (Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez) and a Tony Award nomination for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” (Justina Machado.)

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,” “Six Feet Under”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí; Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Track List

1. Make It Work

2. De Nada

3. Flying Away

4. Jugglin’

5. If I Were a Bird

6. Daydream

7. Already Know You

8. Oye Muchacha

9. Adiós Andres

10. Siempre Mi Gente

11. Real Women Have Curves

12. Doin’ It Anyway

13. Life Is Like a Dance

14. Flying Away (Reprise)

15. Finishing the Dresses Montage

16. Itzel’s Letter

17. I Got it Wrong