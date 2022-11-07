Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Nina West On New Book, Weird Al Movie & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Listen to the full episode here!

Nov. 07, 2022  

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is thrilled to welcome iconic drag queen Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race) to the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. West discusses her incredible new book The You Kind of Kind, working with Dolly Parton, starring in the Weird Al Yankovic movie, and much more. The interview is now available below!

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com BPN APP fb: @BroadwayPodcastNetwork/ inst: @broadwaypodcastnetwork/ tw: @BwayPodNetwork yt: @broadwaypodcastnetwork



Related Stories
THE MUSIC MAN Extends Run By Two Weeks Photo
THE MUSIC MAN Extends Run By Two Weeks
The Music Man has extended its Broadway run by popular demand.  Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson’s musical, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
VIDEO: Backstage at the Museum of Broadway on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
VIDEO: Backstage at the Museum of Broadway on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
This weekend, CBS Sunday Morning aired a segment on the Museum of Broadway, which opens next week. In the segment, correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit to the museum, and talks with Broadway legend Joel Grey, the Tony-winning star of the landmark musical 'Cabaret.'
Reviews: MY BROKEN LANGUAGE at Signature Theatre Photo
Reviews: MY BROKEN LANGUAGE at Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened last night, November 6. Read the reviews for My Broken Language here!
Reviews: Roundabout Theatre Companys YOU WILL GET SICK Photo
Reviews: Roundabout Theatre Company's YOU WILL GET SICK
Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Read the reviews for You Will Get Sick here!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage Will Lead BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL in March 2023Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage Will Lead BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL in March 2023
November 7, 2022

West End stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will reunite as the titular pair in BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre from Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season.
VIDEO: Cameron Crowe Talks Personal Story Behind ALMOST FAMOUS on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVIDEO: Cameron Crowe Talks Personal Story Behind ALMOST FAMOUS on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
November 6, 2022

Watch Cameron Crowe revisit his personal story and the locations that inspired ALMOST FAMOUS, now running on Broadway.
Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites TodayAaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today
November 6, 2022

In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have released the independent album on all streaming platforms. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Tony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLOTony-Winner Michael Cerveris To Star In A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL At Pittsburgh CLO
November 4, 2022

Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.