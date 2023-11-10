Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings 'What I'm Here to Find' From WILD ABOUT YOU World Premiere Recording

Broadway Records will release the all-star World Premiere Recording of Wild About You, available digitally on November 17, 2023. The physical CD will be released on December 8, and is available for pre-order now at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon. The digital album can be pre-saved now on your service of choice by visiting https://orcd.co/wildaboutyou. The lead single, “What I'm Here to Find”, sung by Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango, is available today on all digital platforms.

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes. When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that's when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love - her son.

This all-star recording features Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Rachel Ling Gordon (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time), Joaquina Kalukango (Tony Award winner for Paradise Square), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Eric McCormack (Emmy Award winner for Will & Grace), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Katharine McPhee (Smash), Jessie Mueller (Tony Award winner for Beautiful), Alex Newell (Tony Award winner for Shucked), Paul Alexander Nolan (Parade), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) and Lea Salonga (Tony Award winner for Miss Saigon).

The album is produced by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Spector (www.keakaproductions.com) and Daniel Edmonds, who also serves as the album's Music Supervisor/Director, Arranger and Orchestrator.

Track Listing:

1. Floating and Falling - Katharine McPhee

2. Bad Day Box - Jackie Burns & Paul Alexander Nolan

3. Wild About You - Jenn Colella & Chilina Kennedy

4. Gold - Jessie Mueller

5. Fast Train - Jay McKenzie

6. High - Noah J. Ricketts, Chilina Kennedy, Eric McCormack & Jenn Colella

7. What I'm Here To Find - Joaquina Kalukango

8. Without You - Kennedy Caughell & Rachel Ling Gordon

9. I Wouldn't Call It Love - Aisha Jackson

10. Take Us Down - Chilina Kennedy & Noah J. Ricketts

11. Dangerous Lines - Alex Newell

12. Here - Lea Salonga

Chilina Kennedy (Music & Lyrics) is an award-winning actress, writer, composer, and the Artistic Producer of Eclipse Theatre Company. She has been writing original music for over 20 years and most recently contributed an original song to the new Canadian song cycle ‘Til Then. Chilina is the longest running “Carole King” in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, playing over 1,200 performances. Other Broadway roles include “Annie” in Paradise Square and “Mary” in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar (2012). Chilina played “Dina“ in the North American Tour of The Band's Visit (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award), originated “Pheobe” in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (CT and San Diego Critics' Circle Nominations) and “Binky” in This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company). Film: With Me (BravoFact, NY Shorts and Whistler Film Festivals) and “Elle” in The Human Voice (OAC). Chilina honored Carole King at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors by playing her and singing with Aretha Franklin, James Taylor, Sara Bareilles and Janelle Monáe

Multiple award-winner Eric Holmes (Book) has a proven track record of success on both stage and screen. Eric was a writer on the critically acclaimed TV series The Good Fight on Paramount+ for four seasons. His musical Fly More Than You Fall, co-written with Nat Zegree, received nine regional BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best Musical and Best New Work, at its premiere at the NOORDA Center in Orem, Utah. His musical, Born Country, that he wrote with his wife Erin Holmes, is receiving a NYC workshop in 2023 helmed by Kenneth Ferrone (Grease Live! and the Broadway bound musical The Wanderer). Eric has received the David S. Hawes Scholarship for his farce Nearly Departed and was nominated for the Otis Guernsey New Voices Playwriting Award for his play Black Friday. He participated in the LARK'S Writer's Retreat and was a writer-in-residence at The New Harmony Project. Other credits include: Evil (CBS), Smash (NBC).

More information about Wild About You can be found at wildaboutyoumusical.com.

