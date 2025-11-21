Listen: Jimmie Herrod Releases Jazzy Sondheim Album 'Pretty Is What Changes'

America’s Got Talent All-Star/Finalist Jimmie Herrod has released his first full-length album, Pretty Is What Changes. Co-produced by Herrod and Grammy Award-winning jazz musician/producer John Beasley, the set features new jazz takes on songs by Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Listen to it here:

Jimmie Herrod will continue tour dates in North America with internationally-renowned musical collective Pink Martini as featured vocalist (a position he has held for seven years). Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras around the world. These dates go through the first half of 2026, with additional dates to be announced. In between Pink Martini shows, Herrod will also be playing additional headlining dates, including with the Oregon Symphony and the orchestras of Vancouver and Detroit. More of these shows for 2026 will also be announced at a later date.

Jimmie Herrod is a vocalist, arranger, and composer from Tacoma, Washington, living in Portland, Oregon. Herrod rose to worldwide acclaim on NBC’s America’s Got Talent after receiving the coveted “Golden Buzzer” and ending the competition as a finalist. After his time on television, he starred in the Las Vegas show America’s Got Talent - Live at Luxor, and competed once more on the spin-off series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

Herrod has been seen and heard on Oregon Public Broadcasting; All Classical Portland; as a featured soloist on PBS, including the globally televised Joni Mitchell Songbook concert at The Kennedy Center; toured internationally for seven years with the renowned band Pink Martini, and is regularly featured with major symphonies across the US including the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, and Houston Symphony to name just a few. Jimmie Herrod has released two EPs – his debut FALLING IN LOVE AND LEARNING and 2022’s ELATED. He continues to headline concerts in venues across America in addition to appearances in Paris, France and other major cities around the world.

Jimmie Herrod PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES Track Listing:

1. A Bowler Hat (from “Pacific Overtures”)

2. Wait (from “Sweeney Todd”)

3. Any Moment (from “Into The Woods”)

4. Everybody Loves Louis (from “Sunday In The Park With George”)

5. Losing My Mind (from “Follies”)

6. Kiss Me (from “Sweeney Todd”)

7. Beautiful (from “Sunday In The Park With George”)

8. Stay With Me (from “Into The Woods”)

9. Pretty Women (from “Sweeney Todd”)

10. Not While I’m Around (from “Sweeny Todd”)

11. There Is No Other Way (from “Pacific Overtures”)

Pink Martini featuring Jimmie Herrod Tour Dates:

DECEMBER

4 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

5 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

6 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium

7 Livermore, CA Bankhead Theater

8 Auburn, WA Auburn Symphony*

9 Grass Valley, CA The Center For The Arts

10 Stanford, CA Bing Concert Hall

12 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

14 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live

17 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

31 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

JANUARY

18 New York, NY 54 Below*

24 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

25 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

FEBRUARY

25 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center

27 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

MARCH

3 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center

4 Naples Park, FL Hayes Hall

5 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center

6 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Center

8 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

11 Irvine, CA Irvine Barclay Theatre

13 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre

14 Glendora, CA Haugh Performing Arts Center

15 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

18 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

19 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

20 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

21 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

23 Santa Fe, NM Lensic Performing Arts Center

26 Wickenburg, AZ Del E. Webb Center

27 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts

APRIL

15 Sitka, AK Performing Arts Center

17 Fairbanks, AK Hering Auditorium

18 Anchorage, AK Atwood Concert Hall

19 Juneau, AK Centennial Hall

JUNE

24 Victoria, BC JazzFest Victoria

JULY

3 Montreal, QC Place des Arts (Montreal Jazz Festival)

*solo headlining (not with Pink Martini)

Photo credit: Paisley Lee