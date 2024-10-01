Listen: IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE! Concept Album Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An original musical concept album, inspired by Ben Decter and Kristin Hanggi's production It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, and other music streaming platforms. The world premiere musical features music and lyrics by Decter, book by Decter and Hanggi, and directed by Hanggi. Performances for the six-week limited engagement will play at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, November 14.

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who's in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking Jackson's sister, Lucy. Lucy, who attends the same school's special day class, has epilepsy and related learning challenges. To avoid expulsion, Jackson's principal insists he explain himself to the entire school. In response, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical using music he "borrows" from his composer dad. Through each family member's bravery, we watch healing begin for all.



It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, Original Musical Concept Album was recorded July – August 2024 at Naked Goose Studios in Silverlake, California.



The concept album features music and lyrics by Ben Decter; additional lyrics by Kristin Hanggi; orchestrated, produced and mixed by Ben Decter; piano by Ben Decter; guitar and bass by Leo Decter; vocal arrangements and direction by Kyle Puccia; and mastered by Maurice Gainen.



The eight-song concept album includes:



The Border of Change (feat. Patrick Ortiz & CJ Eldred)

Snails Deserve a Song (feat. Faith Graham, CJ Eldred & Charlie Stover)

Little Girl (feat. Jenna Pastuszek & Patrick Ortiz)

Everyone Struggles with Something (feat. Charlie Stover, Dahlya Glick, Patrick Ortiz, Faith Graham, Desi Dennis-Dylan & Erin Choi)

I Believe in Drugs (feat. Patrick Ortiz, Desi Dennis-Dylan & Dahlya Glick)

Meds (feat. Faith Graham & Erin Choi)

Duet (feat. CJ Eldred & Faith Graham)

Family (feat. Charlie Stover)



"Ben's music is so evocative and his artistic voice is unique! He has an incredible way of conveying emotion through song. It was important to us to share these tunes with people as an introduction to the world of our musical," said Kristin Hanggi.



“To hear these songs recorded by such phenomenal singers is a dream come true,” added Ben Decter.



It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, Original Musical Concept Album is $7.99 and available on Spotify, Apple Music,iTunes, Amazon, and other music streaming platforms.



The cast of It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, which was announced in July 2024, features:



CJ Eldred as Daniel, Jenna Pastuszek as Emma, Faith Graham as Lucy, Charlie Stover as Jackson, Erin Choi as Coco, Dahlya Glick as Ms. Friss, Desi Dennis-Dylan as Mrs. McKackney, Jonah Orona as Tyler Price.

